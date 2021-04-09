The Global Vaccine Poem: Right on the Kisser

My name is Katherine Willis Pershey, from Western Springs, Illinois. I’m a pastor and preacher. I love that whenever God or God’s angels show up in Scripture, the encounter almost always begins with the words “do not be afraid.” As a person who has struggled with anxiety this refrain is deeply comforting.

Right on the Kisser

Dear vaccine, you shot into my arm

on the mouth of my angel tattoo.

Right on the kisser, vaccine.

The angel’s message is always “Fear Not.”

Now, dear vaccine, I can heed her good tidings.