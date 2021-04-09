© 2021 WKSU
The Poetry of the Vaccine
A new project looks to tap into the hope that comes with finally getting a COVID-19 vaccine through poetry. Every Friday during the month of April, we'll bring you new poems from the Global Vaccine Poem.

The Global Vaccine Poem: Right on the Kisser

WKSU
Published April 9, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Katherine Willis Pershey
Katherine Willis Pershey after getting her COVID-19 vaccine

My name is Katherine Willis Pershey, from Western Springs, Illinois. I’m a pastor and preacher. I love that whenever God or God’s angels show up in Scripture, the encounter almost always begins with the words “do not be afraid.” As a person who has struggled with anxiety this refrain is deeply comforting.

Right on the Kisser

Dear vaccine, you shot into my arm
on the mouth of my angel tattoo.
Right on the kisser, vaccine.
The angel’s message is always “Fear Not.”
Now, dear vaccine, I can heed her good tidings.

