Akron Rolls Out Rock Hall Campaign For DEVO

Stacks of red tires are due to start popping-up around the city of Akron Thursday in celebration of the new wave band DEVO as part of an effort to boost the hometown heroes into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Fifty sets of various sized recycled tires have been crafted to look like the group’s familiar energy dome hats, which became iconic thanks to music videos and fan merchandising. The band is among 16 acts nominated for induction this year. A news release from the city said these public art sculptures “will mysteriously appear throughout Akron” as part of a month-long promotion.

To kick-off this effort, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan issued a proclamation declaring "DEVO Day" on April 1.

“The City of Akron has an unbelievable sense of pride, especially when it involves the success of our people,” Horrigan said in the release. “We are, and will continue to be, immensely proud to be the home of Devo and will be rallying this great community to help them achieve the recognition they deserve.”

Celebrities such as comedians Jack Black and Fred Armisen and skateboarder Tony Hawk will appear with Horrigan in a video as part of the campaign. And another Akron icon, the Goodyear blimp, will also be part of the celebration. In addition, Goodyear’s Doug Grassian told ideastream the company was asked to provide the tires for the sculptures.

“Tires and energy domes have some similarity from a look perspective, so can we create tires to look like the energy domes, which is a clear symbol of the DEVO band,” he said.

Each one of these sculptures will include signs featuring QR codes that will link to a website where fans can register their backing for DEVO’s induction. But the final call will be made by an international voting committee of performers, scholars and others in the music industry. That announcement is due in May, with a Cleveland induction ceremony scheduled for October.

