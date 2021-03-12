© 2021 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Downtown Akron Businesses Roll Out St. Patrick's Plans without Parade

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published March 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST
Akron Main Street Lock 3.JPG
Kabir Bhatia
/
WKSU
There will be no parade on Wednesday in Akron, but many activities downtown are planned to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The coronavirus pandemic has again canceled Akron's traditional St. Patrick's Day parade. But city officials have come up with other ways to celebrate leading up to March 17.

Downtown Akron Partnership has a series of events starting this week -- and running past St. Patrick’s Day -- which keep social distancing and other COVID safety measures in mind.

There’s a week-long, downtown scavenger hunt starting Saturday, March 13, using the Goosechase app. Participants can get coupons for downtown businesses.

There will also be life-size cardboard cut outs downtown of a pot of gold, a leprechaun, and different kinds of shamrocks for visitors to take selfies.

The Summit County Historical Society has put together a self-guided walking tour to show off Akron’s Irish roots.

And volunteer downtown ambassadors will be walking downtown, handing out scratch-off tickets to visitors dressed in green. Winners could win gift cards or a grand prize dinner-and-hotel stay. The tickets are also available at several downtown businesses and eateries.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
