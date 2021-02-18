The Akron Art Museum reopened Thursday after being closed since November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim Director Jon Fiume says he is concerned about low attendance at the museum but is looking forward to welcoming visitors once again.

Akron Art Museum Reopens After November Closure Fiume on reopening during the pandemic Listen • 0:15

“We’re just really excited to be reopening, and the community’s certainly supportive. And it’s just gonna be a good time, so we’re really hoping people have real positive experiences and will continue to visit,” he said.

Fiume says the museum is encouraging social distancing with signs and a one-way flow of patrons through the galleries. He recommends registering for tickets online for specific time slots, although he says they will welcome walk-ins. Tickets are free to the public.

