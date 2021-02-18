© 2021 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Akron Art Museum Reopens After November Closure

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published February 18, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST
a photo of Akron Art Museum
Google Earth
After a tough year that has included COVID-19 pandemic-induced financial difficulties and low attendance, as well as a change in leadership, the Akron Art Museum reopened Thursday with the hope that visitors will start to return.

The Akron Art Museum reopened Thursday after being closed since November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim Director Jon Fiume says he is concerned about low attendance at the museum but is looking forward to welcoming visitors once again.

Fiume on reopening during the pandemic

“We’re just really excited to be reopening, and the community’s certainly supportive. And it’s just gonna be a good time, so we’re really hoping people have real positive experiences and will continue to visit,” he said.

Fiume says the museum is encouraging social distancing with signs and a one-way flow of patrons through the galleries. He recommends registering for tickets online for specific time slots, although he says they will welcome walk-ins. Tickets are free to the public.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
