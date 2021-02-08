Maltz Museum Aims to Inspire with Exhibit Honoring Notorious RBG

An exhibit opens in Cleveland this month that offers a revealing look into the life of the notorious RBG—the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who spent nearly three decades on the U.S. Supreme Court before her death last September.

The display is based on the best selling book "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg" and features photos, documents and interactive elements.

The book's authors, Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik, will be featured in a virtual presentation on the opening day, Feb. 24.

Maltz Museum Managing Director David Schafer says this exhibit is both timely and inspirational.

“I know I individually and I think collectively we as a community and even a country, we need to be inspired and this is certainly one way to be inspired—to immerse yourself in the life and times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

The exhibit will be on display through August. It will be open Wednesday through Sunday with timed tickets available for up to 200 visitors per day. Thirty guests will be admitted at a time.

There is also a virtual tour option being offered for the first time for those who cannot attend in person.

As part of the exhibit, the museum will host a monthly “I, Dissent” discussion which will review Ginsburg rulings.