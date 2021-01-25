The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plans to reintroduce some outdoor events this summer.

CEO Greg Harris said Friday that it will have live performances both online and on the plaza in front of the museum.

During a preview of 2021 events, he also said the Rock Hall has been working to increase education initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris said there are numerous online lessons available to teachers for free, such as one about Black History Month which includes artifacts from the Civil Rights struggle.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces Plans for 2021, Including Super Bowl Exhibit

“There will be interviews. You'll have Mavis Staples talking about marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” he said.

Harris said the Rock Hall will also open an exhibit on halftime shows this April, when Cleveland hosts the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Think about the artists who have played those shows, whether it's [Bruce] Springsteen or The Who or Beyonc´e or Lady Gaga, some of the most amazing artists and some of our inductees,” he said.

Harris added that this year's list of potential inductees will come out in the coming week, with the class of 2021 being announced in May.