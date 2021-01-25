© 2021 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces Plans for 2021, Including Super Bowl Exhibit

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published January 25, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST
photo of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Chris Wallis
/
WKSU
Rock Hall officials plan to bring back some outdoor programming this year, including summer concerts.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plans to reintroduce some outdoor events this summer.

CEO Greg Harris said Friday that it will have live performances both online and on the plaza in front of the museum.

During a preview of 2021 events, he also said the Rock Hall has been working to increase education initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris said there are numerous online lessons available to teachers for free, such as one about Black History Month which includes artifacts from the Civil Rights struggle.

Harris on exhibits

“There will be interviews. You'll have Mavis Staples talking about marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” he said.

Harris said the Rock Hall will also open an exhibit on halftime shows this April, when Cleveland hosts the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Think about the artists who have played those shows, whether it's [Bruce] Springsteen or The Who or Beyonc´e or Lady Gaga, some of the most amazing artists and some of our inductees,” he said.

Harris added that this year's list of potential inductees will come out in the coming week, with the class of 2021 being announced in May.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
