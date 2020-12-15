Greater Cleveland Film Commission and President Part Ways

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission and its president, Evan Miller, have parted ways.

Hired in August of 2019, Miller replaced longtime president Ivan Schwarz.

"The Greater Cleveland Film Commission (GCFC) and our President, Evan Miller, have mutually agreed to part ways," said board chairman Tim Birch in an emailed statement. "We want to thank Evan for his service and dedication to advancing the GCFC, particularly during this challenging time with COVID 19, and wish him well in his future endeavors."

The film commission, which promotes regional economic development through film and television production, will begin looking for a replacement for Miller in January.

Before joining the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, Miller was a film and talent agent at Abrams Artists Agency, representing a variety of clients in film, television and theater.

Miller took over after Schwarz led the organization for 13 years, bringing a wide range of movie projects to town, from blockbuster hits like “The Avengers” to the smaller, coming-of-age comedy “The Kings of Summer.”

Schwarz also helped secure a state tax credit to promote new productions, and he was a key figure in establishing Ohio’s first film school at Cleveland State University.

Miller said before he took over that he planned to focus on expanding the credit from $40 million to $100 million in an effort to secure Ohio’s reputation as a place to make movies.



