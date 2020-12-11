Cuyahoga Arts and Culture Awards $260,000 to Support Local Artists

Arts funding agency Cuyahoga Arts and Culture (CAC) awarded grant money Wednesday to support the work of area artists. $260,000 in support and services will be distributed through three local non-profits.

Julia de Burgos Cultural Center is getting $70,000 for its “Unidos por el Arte” program. Ten local artists will each receive financial support plus access to production space to create and present work for the Latinx community.

Karamu House receives $120,000 to help fund its “Room in the House Residency.” Eight visual artists and eight performing artists will receive financial support, access to space and help with marketing.

SPACES was awarded $70,000 in support of its “Urgent Art Fund,” a program that provides a quick turnaround of funding for artists creating work that responds to current social, political or cultural events. Ten individuals will receive financial support, work space and professional development opportunities.

“We're really pleased with the great work that Karamu House, Julia De Burgos and SPACES have done, particularly to support Black, indigenous and people of color,” said CAC Executive Director Jill Paulsen. “I think we're seeing a vast majority of those dollars going straight to communities who before had been overlooked.”

CAC reports that over 200 artists have received support from the agency’s Support for Artists grants since 2019.

ideastream receives support from Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

