Akron Children's Hospital Readies Virtual Version of Holiday Tree Festival

The annual holiday tree festival at Akron Children’s Hospital is going virtual this year because of the pandemic.

The event allows people to bid on trees, wreathes and holiday gifts in a two-day auction taking place November 20 and November 21.

The event typically draws large crowds. Mary Leuca chairs this year's festival. She says they hired a professional photographer to capture all 176 items that will be up for sale this year.

“The way the year was going, it was so crazy and everything. They all wanted to try to do something so we went out there looking and we saw other people trying virtual festivals. We thought we would try to get in on that,” she said.

Since it began in 1982, the Akron Children’s Hospital Holiday Tree Festival has raised more than $6 million to benefit research and programs.

For more you can visit the holiday tree festival's website.

