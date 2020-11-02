© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Coronavirus Forces Highland Square Film Fest Online

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 2, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST
The Highland Square Theater will host the festival on September 29.
Mark Arehart
/
WKSU
After packed houses in its first two years, the film fest will have to skip the Highland Theater this December and go virtual.

After packing the house in its first two years, the Highland Square Film Fest is going virtual this December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Ignizio owns Square Records, next door to the Highland Theater, and helps organize the festival each year as part of the neighborhood association.

“The whole point of the festival is to find out who’s out there making films in Northeast Ohio; and also encouraging people who have never made films to do something," Ignizio said. "And that’s the reason we put the fest together, and the prize money: to offer another artistic endeavor in Akron.”

This year’s submission deadline has been extended to November 29. Films must be five minutes or less, and the grand prize is $1,000.

One of the popular entries in 2019 was this look back at the old Ellet High School:

Tags

Arts & CultureHighland SquareHighland Square Film Festival
