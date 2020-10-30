© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Arts Cleveland Releases Guidance on Live Music Venues Reopening

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Amanda Rabinowitz
Published October 30, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
Arts Cleveland logo
Arts Cleveland

Northeast Ohio’s live music venues now have some guidance on how to safely reopen even as the pandemic continues.

Arts Cleveland worked in collaboration with owners, musicians and public health professionals to create best practices for cleaning and for keeping musicians, employees and audience members safe.

Project lead LeAundra Richardson says their goal is to give venues what they need to make informed decisions when the time comes to reopen.

Arts Cleveland Releases Guidance on Live Music Venues Reopening
LeAundra Richardson on project's goal

“These are guidelines and best practices, so they don’t have to follow every single one of them. It’s not like this is what you have to do. This is to help you, and you can kind of look at this and other resources and figure out what’s best for your venue,” Richardson said.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order in late August allowing all live music venues to open at 15% capacity. However, that won’t allow most local venues to cover the cost of operations.

