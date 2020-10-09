On October 11, 2000, the Cuyahoga Valley National Recreation Area was designated a National Park. Visitors coming out to celebrate the 20th anniversary this weekend will want to be careful where they leave their cars.

CVNP officials have been working during the coronavirus pandemic to maintain social distancing, often by closing crowded parking areas or providing alternative lots. But Peninsula Police Chief Joseph Varga says that’s led to people parking on the side of the road near popular attractions such as the Blue Hen Falls Trail.

Be Mindful About Parking in Cuyahoga Valley National Park Chief Varga explains the parking situation at CVNP Listen • 0:17

“The problem is Boston Mills Road is a very hilly, curvy road. There’s not room to park on the side of the road. People manage to do it, and they’re going to get a parking ticket," Varga said. "So we ask that visitors park at the Boston Mills Visitor Center or park at the overflow lot across the street and use the trails to get up to Blue Hen Falls and Buttermilk Falls.”

Varga adds that there is “no parking” signage on the road, but it’s the park’s responsibility to maintain signs directing people to other lots.

Visitors can call the park’s information line, 440-546-5960, to find out about lot closures.