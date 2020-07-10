Akron Arts Community Remembers Nightlight Cinema Cofounder Rob Lucas

The cofounder of Akron’s Nightlight Cinema passed away last week after a long battle with cancer. Rob Lucas was heavily involved in Akron’s film community. He helped to create the Nightlight in 2014, drawing on a love of cinema and community.

Steve Felix, who cofounded the Nightlight, met Lucas in 2007 while working at the Akron Film Festival.

“So he was always just able to meet people and talk to them about what they were interested in, because he likely had a story to match, and was a great listener. He kind of had a reflex to be interested in other people and what they were doing, which made him a great documentary filmmaker.”

Rob Lucas was 41. He had worked since 2015 at Case Western Reserve University where he launched the open access biodemical journal "Pathogens and Immunity".

Felix hopes Lucas’ hospitality, compassion and love of storytelling live on at the Nightlight.