Arts & Culture

Akron Arts Community Remembers Nightlight Cinema Cofounder Rob Lucas

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published July 10, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT
1 of 2
Rob Lucas, who passed away last week, was a leader in Northeast Ohio's arts and culture community through his documentary on Stella Walsh, establishing the Akron Nightlight Theater, and as an editor at Gray & Co. and Case Western Reserve University.
2 of 2
Founded in 2014, the Nightlight Cinema is at 30 N. High St. in downtown Akron.

The cofounder of Akron’s Nightlight Cinema passed away last week after a long battle with cancer. Rob Lucas was heavily involved in Akron’s film community. He helped to create the Nightlight in 2014, drawing on a love of cinema and community.

Steve Felix, who cofounded the Nightlight, met Lucas in 2007 while working at the Akron Film Festival.

“So he was always just able to meet people and talk to them about what they were interested in, because he likely had a story to match, and was a great listener. He kind of had a reflex to be interested in other people and what they were doing, which made him a great documentary filmmaker.”

Rob Lucas was 41. He had worked since 2015 at Case Western Reserve University where he launched the open access biodemical journal "Pathogens and Immunity". 

Felix hopes Lucas’ hospitality, compassion and love of storytelling live on at the Nightlight.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
