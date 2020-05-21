© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

ArtsNow Launches New Virtual Series

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published May 21, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT
a photo of Zach Friedhof
ARTSNOW
/
FACEBOOK
The first Live from the Living Room performance featured artist Zach Friedhof offering excerpts from his Shaila experience, mixing music, wilderness, meditation, and inspiration.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many artists unemployed due to the cancellations of large gatherings for the last few months as well as the economic downturn. ArtsNow, a Summit County nonprofit that works to connect the arts and the community, is working to change this.

Grace Myers, corporate and community liaison for ArtsNow, says they are launching two virtual series to bring local talent into community members homes. 

“The idea behind this is just to like bring some joy and hope and happiness into people’s homes from our wonderful local artists, giving them an opportunity to show off their skills and to get a little money in their pockets.”

The first series, “Live from the Living Room,” features artists performing or teaching from their homes. The second, “Dreamers & Doers,” is a conversation between community arts leaders. The featured artists are getting paid with support from the Akron Community Foundation and the Knight Foundation. Contributions are also being accepted here.

To apply for a spot on "Live from the Living Room" and for more information, visit ArtsNow's website. To view the series or see when they are streaming, visit ArtsNow's Facebook page

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
