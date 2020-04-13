© 2020 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

During Pandemic, Rock Hall Compiles Videos, Educational Materials on the Beatles and Rolling Stones

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 13, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT
photo of Beatles, Rolling Stones albums
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
The Rock Hall has compiled induction speeches from and educational content about The Beatles -- together and solo -- and The Rolling Stones, two of the most succesful acts in music history.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is putting new content online so students, teachers, and fans can experience two of the most famous acts in music history.

Mick Jagger inducted the Beatles into the Rock Hall in 1988. A year later, the Rolling Stones were inducted as well. In the decades since, the Fab Four were each honored a second time for their solo careers. Now, all of their speeches, along with clips from the end-of-the-night jam sessions, have been collected together online.

The Rock Hall has also been offering educational materials for students and teachers while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, they’ve included essays and video presentations on the cultural impact of Britain’s two leading bands. There are also collections of news coverage and even writing prompts for younger students.

The Beatles' 1988 induction is online.  During the ceremony, fellow inductee Mike Love of the Beach Boys famously gave a speech in which he challenged the Fab Four, Mick Jagger (who inducted The Beatles) and another honoree that night, Bob Dylan.

The Rolling Stones were inducted in 1989.

For their solo work, John Lennon (1994), Paul McCartney (1999), George Harrison (2004), and Ringo Starr (2015) have also been inducted a second time.  The only other group to have each member inducted twice is Crosby, Stills, & Nash.

George Martin – who produced nearly every Beatles recording from 1962-69 -- was inducted in 1999.  And both groups worked with producer Glyn Johns (inducted 2012) when he was starting his career as an engineer.  Controversial producer Phil Spector (inducted 1989) worked on the Beatles’ final album, several Lennon and Harrison solo albums, and recorded briefly with The Rolling Stones.  Spector also mentored Stones manager/producer Andrew Loog Oldham, who was inducted in 2014 along with Beatles' manager, Brian Epstein.

During George Harrison's posthumous induction, Prince led the all-star jam in a now-legendary performance of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps." 

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
