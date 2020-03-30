© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

With Patrons Stuck at Home, Area Museums Band Together to Post Online Content

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published March 30, 2020 at 5:50 AM EDT
1 of 2
Canton Museum of Art's vitrual gallery tours are just one online resource.
Canton Museum of Art
2 of 2
Institutions are assigned specific days to post new content to social media.
Canton Museum of Art

Museums across the region are still closed under Ohio’s stay-at-home order. But six museums in Stark and Tuscarawas Counties have joined together to create new online content for patrons.

"We're cross promoting. We’re sharing each other's hashtags and trying to remain in people’s consciousness as this pandemic consumes so much of our daily lives and prevents us from accessing the museums that we love," Massillon Museum Executive Director Alexandra Nicholis Coon said. 

Canton Museum of Art, National First Ladies' Library, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Dennison Railroad Depot Museum and the McKinley Museum and Presidential Library are all participating.

Museums across Ohio remain closed until at least April 6, though many have closed indefinitely.

Tags

Arts & CultureCOVID-19coronavirusMuseumsStark CountyTuscarawas CountyCanton Museum of ArtNational First Ladies' LibraryPro Football Hall of FameDennison Railroad Depot MuseumMcKinley Museum and Presidential LibraryMassillon MuseumAlexandra Nichols Coon
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart
Related Content