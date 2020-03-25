Cleveland International Film Festival, Orchestra, Rock Hall Adapting Programming Amid Coronavirus

Several of Cleveland’s most well-known arts institutions are adapting operations to connect with people during the coronavirus pandemic.

During what should have been opening week, the 44th Cleveland International Film Festival announced a virtual film fest, with the annual trailer online, a podcast, and even a streaming service. Subscribers can watch several of the features and shorts that audiences would have been able to see at Tower City Cinemas, if the film fest were happening now. There’s also an online collection of streaming films from past festivals that's open to the public.

The move came just as The Cleveland Orchestra canceled its season through the end of May, with a promise to release online videos for families and children in the coming weeks.

And the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which recently rescheduled its annual induction ceremony from May to November, opened its online vault to allow access to videos from induction ceremonies going back to 1986. It also is offering educational materials online for teachers and students.