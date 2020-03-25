© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Cleveland International Film Festival, Orchestra, Rock Hall Adapting Programming Amid Coronavirus

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published March 25, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT
photo of Tower City
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
This was to be the film fest's final year at Tower City before shifting to Playhouse Square. Now, the CIFF is shifting to a virtual format for this year.

Several of Cleveland’s most well-known arts institutions are adapting operations to connect with people during the coronavirus pandemic.

During what should have been opening week, the 44th Cleveland International Film Festival announced a virtual film fest, with the annual trailer online, a podcast, and even a streaming service. Subscribers can watch several of the features and shorts that audiences would have been able to see at Tower City Cinemas, if the film fest were happening now. There’s also an online collection of streaming films from past festivals that's open to the public.

The move came just as The Cleveland Orchestra canceled its season through the end of May, with a promise to release online videos for families and children in the coming weeks.

And the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which recently rescheduled its annual induction ceremony from May to November, opened its online vault to allow access to videos from induction ceremonies going back to 1986. It also is offering educational materials online for teachers and students.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
