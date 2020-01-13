Yellow Springs Filmmakers Nab Oscar Nod For "American Factory" Fuyao Documentary

The latest documentary from Yellow Springs filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar has been nominated for an Academy Award.

The film American Factory follows the rebirth and transformation of the former General Motors Assembly plant in Moraine into Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America.

American Factory made its debut on streaming giant Netflix on August 21, 2019, and buzz surrounding the film as a potential Oscar contender came early.

The documentary is the first to be picked up by former President Barack Obama’s and First Lady Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

American Factory’s nomination for best documentary feature was announced early Monday.

The Oscar nod follow’s Reichert’s and Bognar’s Best Directing Award win at the Sundance Film Festival last year.

The new film is a follow-up to the pair's 2009 Oscar nominated documentary The Last Truck, capturing the shuttering of the Moraine GM Assembly Plant.

The 92nd Academy Awards is set to air February 9 on ABC.

