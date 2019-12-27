© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WKSU Trending Stories

Akron Civic Theatre to Kick Off Long-Awaited Renovation & Expansion

WKSU | By Jennifer Conn
Published December 27, 2019 at 9:32 AM EST
photo of the Akron Civic Theatre marquis
SHANE WYNN
/
AKRONSTOCK
A construction project nearly 20 years in the making will begin in January, restoring and expanding the Akron Civic Theatre.

The 90-year-old Akron Civic Theatre is poised to undergo a major restoration and expansion project that is expected to take the venue into the next 90 years.  

Theater officials have raised close to 90% of an $8.5 million capital campaign called “Staging the Future.”  The money will be used to complete a restoration that ended in 2002 without finishing the front of the building and Grand Lobby.

Visitors can clearly see where the restoration ended in the ornate hand-painted ceiling. According to Executive Director Howard Parr, leaving that demarcation was intentional.

“We did not anticipate in 2002 that it was going to be 17-18 years before we were able to finish the rest of it,” he said. “But it definitely was something we did on purpose and when you see it in the real color that it’s supposed to be it’s so much different and so much more amazing than it already is.”

Beginning in January, the project will also add a new box office and administrative offices, and restore the entry arcade.  The Knight Foundation provided $4 million toward converting the Whitelaw Building next door into a 220-seat venue for performances, events and community functions, Parr said.

In addition to the work inside, the project will also transform the outside of the Civic Theatre.

“We’re going to put up two large scale murals, one on the outside wall facing Lock 3 of the Grand Lobby, and the other on the outside wall of the Grand Lobby facing Lock 4. We’re also going to have a very large video screen,” Parr said. “What we’re trying to do there is make the outside of the building as much of an asset as the inside of the building.”

The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of next summer.

Tags

Arts & CultureAkron Civic TheatreWhitelaw BuildingAkron NewsDowntown Akron
Jennifer Conn
Jennifer Conn joined WKSU in February 2019 as Akron reporter. 
See stories by Jennifer Conn
Related Content