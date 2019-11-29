Stan Hywet's 'Deck the Hall' Holiday Event Takes a Classic Comic Book Turn

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is celebrating this holiday season with the classics -- comic book classics.

Visitors at this year’s "Deck the Hall" holiday event can see Batman in the library and Superman in the living room.

Nineteen rooms in the manor house showcase the comics, with special areas showcasing Wonder Women and the Hulk, as well as some infamous villainesses. A special display features artifacts from Superman, who was created by Cleveland natives Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel.

Younger kids will recognize decorations showcasing Ninja Turtles and Power Rangers.

Outside, the property will be ablaze with lights. Stan Hywet Executive Director Sean Joyce says visitors can take time and enjoy the entire estate.

“We have a warming fire to warm people up, and our conservatory is always a balmy 75 degrees and beautiful with lights in there as well,” he said. “There’s plenty to do for the family, and what’s great about it is you can just sit here and enjoy around some hot chocolate and a fire. Enjoy your time your family and friends who are in town for the holidays.”

Credit JENNIFER CONN / WKSU / WKSU The grounds are decorated for "Deck the Hall" at Stan Hywet.

In the courtyard, guests can view animated storefronts, which feature an Akron scene from the 1920s. Santa Claus, with the help of Rudolf, will light the tree every night at 5:30 p.m. Families can have their photos taken with the pair.

A light show outside includes a 25-foot Christmas tree with lights choreographed to music. Gingerbread Land offers a giant interactive snow globe and the Corbin Conservatory welcomes guest who want to be photographed by the 20-foot poinsettia tree.

Visit Stan Hywet’s website for more information on dates and times.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GWTa-yPAQo