Samaria Rice, Cleveland Foundation Create Arts Fund In Tamir Rice's Name

Five years after the death of Tamir Rice, his family is partnering with the Cleveland Foundation to create a fund for arts and community projects. The Tamir Rice Legacy Fund aims to connect youth with outlets for self-expression.

Samaria Rice created the fund in honor of her son’s love of art and says she hopes it will keep his memory alive.

“The arts helped Tamir with self-expression and he would want to live in a world that is equitable for all people,” she said in a Monday press release announcing the fund.

Cleveland Foundation Director of Gift Planning Terri Bradford Eason says the foundation is helping spread awareness of the project and connect it to potential donors.

"The importance of recognizing individuals, the underserved in particular, who have an interest in learning how they can develop their creativity,” she said.

Tamir Rice's legacy has sparked art projects around the world. The gazebo where he was shot was relocated to Chicago as part of an art installation.

The Rice family will host a luncheon Wednesday with artist and activist Theaster Gates to raise awareness and funding for another project, the Tamir Rice Afrocentric Cultural Center in the St. Clair neighborhood.

This Friday marks the fifth anniversary of the day the 12-year-old was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer.

