Mark's Almanac for October 15, 2019

Mark Pennell is our somewhat colorful, morning and mid-day personality. He joined the staff of WKSU in the early fall of 1996. Since arriving he has claimed “Announcer of the Year” for 1997 in public radio. Previously, he could have been heard on WOSU in his native city, Columbus. He also is a voice-over talent in radio and TV. Prior experience has come from other radio stations in the Midwest region. He studied at Ohio State University in Communications. Mark’s family of two sons, a daughter and wife, Amy (an artist), reside in a historical home in north Kent. The character and history of the house is wonderful, but the house needs a new furnace (the old one reminds him of Marianne, the steam shovel from a favorite children’s book), and Mark spent his whole summer last year painting and repairing the house. Oh, well, it comes with the territory. He still likes it. Mark is an active member in his church, Riverwood Community Chapel. His hobbies are: golf (he stinks at it), and cars (his dream-car, a Mini Cooper is only driven when the weather is good which is why he only puts about 5,000 miles on it a year). History is a special hobby for Mark, as one could tell by listening to his show. Mark’s favorite parts of his show are the facts and amusing tidbits on the composers that he shares with listeners. He feels this brings a sense of connection and humility to classical music that is greatly needed, so that everyone can enjoy it. A brief bio on Mark’s favorites: Composer: Depends on the time of day Piece: Schubert’s “Unfinished” symphony Artist: Peter Serkin or Michael Murray Color: Green or red Food: Steak, “Dump” (a concoction of maple sausage, hashbrowns, eggs, and cheese wrapped in a soft tortilla shell) and Graters ice cream (Mint Chocolate Chip) From Mark—“Moving to Kent has been one of the best things I have ever done. It’s been a very good experience for me and my family. The people are genuinely nice and really interested in listening to WKSU. The countryside is truly beautiful too. Northeast Ohio has a wonderful support for the arts and I enjoy being in that company.”