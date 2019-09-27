Kings Island's Vortex Is Closing

You have just one month left to ride the Vortex at Kings Island. The amusement park says it will close the coaster for good after Halloween Haunt ends in October.

In a release, Kings Island says most coasters of this type last 25-30 years and, now in its 33rd season, the Vortex has reached the end of its service life. It opened in 1987 as the tallest, full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world and holds the title as the first roller coaster in the world with six inversions.

Kings Island supplied this video of what it's like to ride the Vortex.

Final rides start Friday when Halloween Haunt opens at 6 p.m.

The last day of operation for the Vortex is Oct. 27.

