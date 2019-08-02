Ohio Arts Council Awards $15 Million in Grants

The Ohio Arts Council got a $5 million increase in the new state budget. And the agency just announced its annual round of grants going to arts organizations throughout Ohio.

The Ohio Arts Council board has approved 743 grants totaling nearly $15 million dollars to artists, organizations, students, educators and public arts programs throughout the state. That’s a 16 percent increase over last year’s total. Some of the larger grants went to ballets, operas and art museums, but there were also smaller grants that went to art students in high schools and colleges as well as some community art projects and festivals. This is in addition to individual grants awarded to 78 artists in March.