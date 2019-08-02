© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Ohio Arts Council Awards $15 Million in Grants

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 2, 2019 at 4:33 PM EDT
Ohio Arts Council logo
Ohio Arts Council

The Ohio Arts Council got a $5 million increase in the new state budget. And the agency just announced its annual round of grants going to arts organizations throughout Ohio.

The Ohio Arts Council board has approved 743 grants totaling nearly $15 million dollars to artists, organizations, students, educators and public arts programs throughout the state. That’s a 16 percent increase over last year’s total. Some of the larger grants went to ballets, operas and art museums, but there were also smaller grants that went to art students in high schools and colleges as well as some community art projects and festivals. This is in addition to individual grants awarded to 78 artists in March.

Loading...

Tags

Arts & CultureOhio Arts Council
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles