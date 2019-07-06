Indians Pitcher Reveals Leukemia Diagnosis

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco says the blood disorder that sidelined him earlier this season is leukemia.

The 32-year-old right-hander shared his diagnosis with Dominican Republic television station CDN37 during a hospital visit there. The full interview will air Sunday at 4 p.m., according to tweets from the station and the reporter who broke the news, Frank Camilo.

En breve, en @CDNRadio escuche la confesión de salud que hizo @Cookie_Carrasco CARLOS CARRASCO @IndiansBeisbol a Mister Deportes pic.twitter.com/peyiMqgaQN — Frank Camilo (@MisterDeportes) July 6, 2019

The Indians have not yet confirmed the diagnosis.

The team announced a month ago that Carrasco was indefinitely "stepping away from baseball activities to explore the optimal treatment and recovery options” after lethargy and other symptoms through the spring led to his being diagnosed with a blood condition.

The Venezuelan-born Carrasco, a fan favorite affectionately known as Cookie, has developed into one of the most consistent pitchers in the American League over 10 seasons, all of them with the Tribe.

Before going on the injured list June 5, he was 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts this season and is 83-68 in 219 appearances over his MLB career. Carrasco signed a four-year, $47 million contract in December after winning 35 games the previous two seasons.

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit .