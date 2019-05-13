Akron Art Museum Expands Centennial Capital Campaign

The Akron Art Museum is looking ahead to its centennial with a fundraising challenge for its endowment and educational programs.

The museum had received $17 million during the “silent” phase of its 3-year capital campaign – including major gifts for the Bud & Susie Rogers Garden, opened in 2016. Now, Museum Director Mark Masuoka said he’s confident they can raise another $8 million by 2022 – the museum’s 100th anniversary. Some of the funds will go toward the Center for Creative Learning – a permanent home for the museum’s education activities.

“Instead of it being just programming on specific days, it’s a place where people can come and have interactive experiences. It will be an extension of what we feel is a critical part of arts education.”

The lab will take up a large portion of the historic brick building that housed the entire museum until 2007. Masuoka says plans should be unveiled later this summer.