Arts & Culture

Akron Art Museum Expands Centennial Capital Campaign

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 13, 2019 at 11:39 AM EDT
photo of Akron Art Museum garden
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
The capital campaign will support education programs, the museum's endowment, and the Bud & Susie Rogers garden, which opened in 2016 and was recently given a 'Hottest Hidden Treasure' Zenith award by the Akron/Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Akron Art Museum is looking ahead to its centennial with a fundraising challenge for its endowment and educational programs.

The museum had received $17 million during the “silent” phase of its 3-year capital campaign – including major gifts for the Bud & Susie Rogers Garden, opened in 2016.  Now, Museum Director Mark Masuoka said he’s confident they can raise another $8 million by 2022 – the museum’s 100th anniversary.  Some of the funds will go toward the Center for Creative Learning – a permanent home for the museum’s education activities.

“Instead of it being just programming on specific days, it’s a place where people can come and have interactive experiences.  It will be an extension of what we feel is a critical part of arts education.”

The lab will take up a large portion of the historic brick building that housed the entire museum until 2007.  Masuoka says plans should be unveiled later this summer.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
