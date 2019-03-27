© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture
43rd Cleveland International Film Festival
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69f0d0001

CIFF Adds Screenings on Cleveland's West and East Sides

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published March 27, 2019 at 8:05 PM EDT
CIFF43
Cleveland International Film Festival

The 43rd Cleveland International Film Festival opens this week. This year it is expanding with screenings across town in addition to its longtime home at Tower City.

The festival is adding screenings on Cleveland’s West Side in the Gordon Square Arts District at the Near West Theatre and the Capitol Theatre.

There are also screenings on the East side in University Circle at the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Museum of Natural History.

Associate Director Patrick Shepherd is excited for the festival to expand its footprint.

"We’ve done neighborhood screenings over the years, but this is a strategic move to really engage the arts districts that are in Cleveland," he said.

The festival opened with a screening of the family drama "The Etruscan Smile," kicking off nearly two weeks of screenings showcasing 450 feature and short films.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
