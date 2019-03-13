Knight Foundation's Akron Arts Challenge Returns

The Knight Foundation will begin accepting applications, Monday, March 18 for the 2019 Knight Arts Challenge Akron. Now in its fourth year, the arts challenge has funded 63 ideas totaling nearly $3 million.

The goal is to use the arts to connect people to each other and to place.

Those who enter could win a share of up to $1 million. To help with applications, Knight staff will host a series of informal events March 20-22 and April 3-5. The events will include meetings in which previous winners and Knight Arts Program staff answer questions. Applicants will also have opportunities to meet one-on-one with staffers to get feedback on ideas.

Those interested can register online here. The application will be available for download here on March 18.

“The initial call for ideas does not require a budget,” said Knight’s Akron Program Director Kyle Kutuchief. “We’re looking for ideas. And then of the hundreds of ideas that are submitted, we’ll pick a group of finalists and they will go through a more traditional grant-writing process with support from Knight. Then of those finalists a group of winners will be chosen.”

There are only three rules for applying:

the idea must be for an arts project;

it must take place in Akron; and

winners must match the grant.

Knight encourages individuals and groups who have never applied for a grant to participate. Winners will be announced this fall.

Knight hosts arts challenges in Akron, Detroit and Miami.