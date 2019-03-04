Akron Civic Theatre Welcomes High Schoolers to Audition for All City Musical

The Akron Civic Theatre is holding an open call for its 2019 All City Musical.

The theater is looking for high school students grades nine to twelve to audition for its production of Aida. The casting call is open to public, private and home school students.

The theater’s associate director Val Renner says auditions are appointment-only and the spots are filling up fast. She encourages students to audition because of the theater’s welcoming environment.

“The theater kids -- sometimes they feel like they’re not part of the whole high school community, and they can be alienated at times, but we give them a safe environment where they can come and bring their creativity," Renner said. "They really meet kids from all over the place that have the same thoughts and the same likes, and the love of music and dance and theatre.”

The auditions are Monday, March 11th from 6:30-10 and Tuesday, March 12th from 6 to 10 p.m.

To schedule an audition, you can email AllCityMusicalAkron@gmail.com.

The performances are June 21st and 22nd.