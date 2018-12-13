© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Devo Misses the Cut For Rock Hall; Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard Top Fan Voting And Join Class of 2019

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published December 13, 2018 at 8:01 AM EST
photo of Rock Hall 2019 inductees
WIKIPEDIA
Most of the acts in the Rock Hall Class of 2019 have been eligible for over a decade. But Radiohead only made the cut last year, and was selected in their second year on the ballot.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2019.  

Stevie Nicks and Def Leppard are in — each has been eligible for the Rock Hall for over a decade, but made their first appearances on this year's ballot.  Not making the cut this year are two other first-timers: Akron's Devo, and Todd Rundgren, a Northeast Ohio fan favorite.

Acts who released their first record at least 25 years ago can be considered, and several other long-eligible performers will finally be inducted next year: The Cure, Janet Jackson, Roxy Music, and The Zombies.  Rounding out this year's class is Radiohead.

The 2019 Rock Hall induction ceremony will be held in New York City on March 29.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6KJNeosJVE

Arts & CultureRock Hall InducteesRock and Roll Hall of Fame
