Mark's Almanac for November 21, 2018

It was on this day in 1934 that the New York Yankees purchased the contract of a player from the minor leagues' San Francisco Seals who would go on to have a Hall of Fame career. Who was it? And in 1959, a few notables played at the President's Black Tie ball. Who were they? And a bonus, some information not known was provided regarding Watergate. What was it? Find out on today's Mark's Almanac.

