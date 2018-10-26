A New Tribute to Paul Brown in Massillon

A new wing of the Massillon Museum opened Friday, offering visitors a place to reflect upon the life and legacy of football legend Paul Brown.

Part of an 18,000 square foot expansion, the Paul Brown Museum brings together history and art — as well as Brown’s personal effects and collections related to his history in the sport.

Alexandra Nicholis Coon, The Massillon Museum’s executive director, says you need not be a football fan to enjoy what the new space has to offer. Two exhibits are planned to run concurrently, one more historically-oriented and one more artistically-focused.

“One display that illustrates the ways in which Paul Brown and his philosophies and his innovations carried off the field and also throughout the sport of football to present day," Coon said.

The other exhibition, Coon said, spotlights photographs of the Cleveland Browns Municipal Lot tailgating experience by Akron artist Stephen Tomasko.