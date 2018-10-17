Goodyear Wingfoots Remembered in Rubber Art at the Q

Goodyear is celebrating its history in basketball with unique artwork at Quicken Loans Arena.

The company unveiled two life-sized statues made from more than 200 rubber tires.

One statue depicts a Cleveland Cavalier, while the other is a player for the Goodyear Wingfoots, a team that played in the National Basketball League.

Goodyear’s Todd Macsuga says the pieces were created to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary of involvement in organized basketball.

“What it represents is the hard work, determination and fight. Those shared values that we talked about that both Goodyear and the Cavaliers have. Shared goals and the desire to win," he said.

The Cavaliers added Goodyear’s Wingfoot logo on their jerseys last year.

Sculpture artist Blake McFarland created the statues to help kick off the Cavs season, which begins Wednesday night in Toronto. The Cavs play their first home game Sunday.