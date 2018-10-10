Rock Hall Ballot Includes Akron's Devo, Ohio Favorite Todd Rundgren

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the Class of 2019.

Def Leppard has been eligible for the Rock Hall for over a decade, but is making its first appearance on this year's ballot. Acts who released their first record at least 25 years ago are eligible, and several other groups are bowing for the first time as well: Devo, singer-songwriter John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, and Todd Rundgren. Returning to the ballot are acts ranging from Janet Jackson to MC5 to The Zombies, who have been eligible since 1989.

Rounding out this year's ballot are Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, Rage Against the Machine, Radiohead, The Cure and Rufus & Chaka Khan.

In addition to more than 1,000 music industry professionals, fans can also vote for their favorite acts online through December 9. The 2019 Rock Hall induction ceremony will be held in New York City in March.