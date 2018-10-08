Fan Feelings Run the Gamut After Indians Swept in ALDS

The Houston Astros scored a flurry of runs to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-3 at Progressive Field. The Astros three game sweep in the American League Division Series ends Cleveland's season earlier than fans had hoped.

After a raucous start where the Indians actually led the Astros 2-1,the crowd turned quiet as Houston piled on hit after hit.

Many fans were disappointed as they streamed out of the ballpark.

"Every year the same thing. They go to the championship and then they choke," Nicolas Liotta said. "And people are getting tired of this. If they don’t start doing anything then they’re ain’t going to be nobody down here."

But some fans had a more optomistic outlook on the season.

"It’s always fun. I love rooting for the Tribe. Period," Dawn Cole said. She thinks the team will be back in the postseason next year.

"I am a special education teacher. I am always confidant about next year. It’s my job."

With a number of players entering free agency this offseason, there's a chance the core of a team that won the AL Central title and at least 90 games three straight seasons might not wear Indians uniforms in 2019.