Highland Square Welcomes Akron-Centric Film Festival

An Akron-focused film festival is coming to the city’s Highland Square neighborhood next month.

Each film in the Highland Square Film Festival is limited to about five minutes, but Project Manager Marissa McClellan said that’s more than enough time to tell Akron-centric stories.

"All skill levels are welcome so you don’t have to be a professional filmmaker to enter this," she said. "We actually encourage first-time filmmakers to enter this. It would be a great first-time film festival for someone who’s interested in this."

Entries must be uploaded to YouTube by Sept. 1.

The finalists will be screened at the Highland Square Theater.

Akron-born comedian Rhea Butcher will serve as celebrity emcee for the event Sept. 29.