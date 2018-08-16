© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Highland Square Welcomes Akron-Centric Film Festival

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published August 16, 2018 at 1:52 PM EDT
Mark Arehart
/
WKSU
The Highland Square Theater will host the festival Sept. 29.

An Akron-focused film festival is coming to the city’s Highland Square neighborhood next month.

Each film in the Highland Square Film Festival is limited to about five minutes, but Project Manager Marissa McClellan said that’s more than enough time to tell Akron-centric stories.

"All skill levels are welcome so you don’t have to be a professional filmmaker to enter this," she said. "We actually encourage first-time filmmakers to enter this. It would be a great first-time film festival for someone who’s interested in this."

Entries must be uploaded to YouTube by Sept. 1. 

The finalists will be screened at the Highland Square Theater.

Akron-born comedian Rhea Butcher will serve as celebrity emcee for the event Sept. 29.

Tags

Arts & CultureHighland SquareHighland Square Film FestivalRhea ButcherMarissa McClellan
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
