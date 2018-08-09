Netflix Documentary On Northeast Ohio Wrestler Premieres This Week

The new Netflix documentary "Zion" tells the story of a Northeast Ohio wrestler who was born without legs.

Filmed while Zion Clark was still a student at Massillon High School, the documentary chronicles his journey from foster care to the wrestling mat.

Clark was born without legs because of a condition known as Caudal Regression Syndrome. He discovered wrestling when he was 10 and said it opened the door to "the most fun thing in the world."

The 20-year-old is now a sophomore on the Kent State Tuscarawas wrestling team.

"Zion" premiers on Netflix after screening at Sundance and winning several awards from film festivals across the country.

