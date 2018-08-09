© 2020 WKSU
Netflix Documentary On Northeast Ohio Wrestler Premieres This Week

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published August 9, 2018 at 8:53 PM EDT
zion.JPG
Floyd RusS
"Zion" chronicles Zion Clark's journey from foster care to the Massillon High School wrestling team.

The new Netflix documentary "Zion" tells the story of a Northeast Ohio wrestler who was born without legs. 

Filmed while Zion Clark was still a student at Massillon High School, the documentary chronicles his journey from foster care to the wrestling mat.

Clark was born without legs because of a condition known as Caudal Regression Syndrome. He discovered wrestling when he was 10 and said it opened the door to "the most fun thing in the world." 

The 20-year-old is now a sophomore on the Kent State Tuscarawas wrestling team.

"Zion" premiers on Netflix after screening at Sundance and winning several awards from film festivals across the country.

Editor's Note:  This story has been updated to correct a spelling error in the headline.

Arts & CultureZionNetflixZion ClarkKent State TuscarawasCaudal Regression Syndromewrestling
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
