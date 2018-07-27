Kent State Announces New Museum Director

Kent State University named Sarah Rogers as the new director of its museum.

Rogers previously worked for the Columbus Museum of Art, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, and the Center of Science and Industry (COSI).

She said her goal is to engage the public with the museum and its collections.

“You or I go into our closets, we can probably not pull out a lot of Dior gowns or Balenciaga or Givenchy, but together we own this fantastic collection here,” she said.

Rogers is taking the place of Jean Druesedow, who was the museum’s director for 25 years before retiring.