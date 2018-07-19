© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Lawmakers Start Bipartisan Effort to Bring Sports Betting to Ohio

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 19, 2018 at 7:40 PM EDT
photo of sports betting bill language
OHIO GENERAL ASSEMBLY
State Rep. Dave Greenspan, a supporter of sports betting, says he wants Ohio to be an "early adopter."

Some lawmakers are looking for a way to bring legal sports betting to Ohio. The move is in reaction to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows states administer gambling on sports.

Sports betting is no longer federally banned, but states still need to create their own laws around the issue.

A bipartisan effort at the Statehouse would get the ball rolling with several meetings to gather input from any interested parties.

Republican Rep. Dave Greenspan, one of the sponsors of a placeholder bill, said it’s important for Ohio to start a collaborative process now as other states are already launching their programs.

“This is happening around the country. This is the beginning of the process. If Ohio is going to participate in this type of activity, I believe that we would be prudent in being an early adopter,” he said.

Greenspan said already having casinos in Ohio will be helpful now that the state has an infrastructure for gambling.

Tags

Arts & CultureRep. Dave GreenspanSports bettingOhio StatehouseCasinos
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content