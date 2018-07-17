Akron Picked to Participate in National Cycling Tour

Akron has been chosen as one of six U.S. cities to participate in a national cycling events tour.

The Fondo Cycling Circuit USA will offer three different distance options for participants during the event this October.

In choosing Akron, National Series Director Steve Meckfessel said the tour was looking for what he called “vibrant cycling communities.”

“Akron is just that," he said. "Once you get out of the city center, the city limits there’s tons of great cycling, lightly-traveled roads, great road services, so (it’s) very conducive for cycling.”

The event offers 30, 50 and 75-mile ride options.

According to a press release from the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, Akron mayor Dan Horrigan has registered to participate in the event.

The event is currently taking registrations online.