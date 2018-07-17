© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Akron Picked to Participate in National Cycling Tour

Published July 17, 2018 at 8:51 PM EDT
photo of FCCUSA event
AKRON/SUMMIT CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU
Akron mayor Dan Horrigan (center) has registered for the cycling tour, according to a release from the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Akron has been chosen as one of six U.S. cities to participate in a national cycling events tour.

The Fondo Cycling Circuit USA will offer three different distance options for participants during the event this October

In choosing Akron, National Series Director Steve Meckfessel said the tour was looking for what he called “vibrant cycling communities.”

“Akron is just that," he said. "Once you get out of the city center, the city limits there’s tons of great cycling, lightly-traveled roads, great road services, so (it’s) very conducive for cycling.”

The event offers 30, 50 and 75-mile ride options.

According to a press release from the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, Akron mayor Dan Horrigan has registered to participate in the event.

The event is currently taking registrations online.

Tags

Arts & CultureFondo Cycling Circuit USAAkronSteve MeckfesselCyclingDan Horrigan
Related Content