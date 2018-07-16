© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

FRONT Triennial Opens With Dozens of Local and International Art Installations

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published July 16, 2018 at 9:20 PM EDT
IMG_2187.jpg
Mark Arehart
/
WKSU
FRONT exhibitions include this panel and sketch installation by artist Kerry James Marshall at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

The FRONT International Triennial, an extended series of art installations across the region, launched over the weekend.

More than 100 local, national and international artists are exhibiting as part of FRONT, from Oberlin to Cleveland to Akron.

Artistic Director Michelle Grabner thinks the region is the perfect location to hold such a large-scale arts collaboration because of its Rust Belt history.

"But it’s also interesting because of its relationship to Northeastern Ohio and Ohio in general. And how we think about who we are as a nation and about how impactful the state is," Grabner said.

Visual artists, musicians, filmmakers, poets and playwrights are all part of FRONT.

In all, 28 locations including the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Akron Art Museum and Oberlin College are participating.

FRONT runs through September 30.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
