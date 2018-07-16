FRONT Triennial Opens With Dozens of Local and International Art Installations

The FRONT International Triennial, an extended series of art installations across the region, launched over the weekend.

More than 100 local, national and international artists are exhibiting as part of FRONT, from Oberlin to Cleveland to Akron.

Artistic Director Michelle Grabner thinks the region is the perfect location to hold such a large-scale arts collaboration because of its Rust Belt history.

"But it’s also interesting because of its relationship to Northeastern Ohio and Ohio in general. And how we think about who we are as a nation and about how impactful the state is," Grabner said.

Visual artists, musicians, filmmakers, poets and playwrights are all part of FRONT.

In all, 28 locations including the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Akron Art Museum and Oberlin College are participating.

FRONT runs through September 30.