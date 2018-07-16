A New Ohio Park is to Be Named After Olympian Jesse Owens

A legendary Ohio Olympian will be honored Tuesday.

Jesse Owens is widely regarded as one of the most talented track and field athletes in history.

He already has facilities at the Ohio State University named after him. That’s where he was a standout in the school’s track and field program before becoming a four-time gold medalist in the 1936 Olympics.

Now he’ll have something new named after him: a state park and wildlife area in eastern Ohio.

The state acquired the 13,000-acre area of reclaimed strip mining land last year for about $26 million from American Electric Power.