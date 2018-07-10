© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

The Music Settlement Expands to Ohio City

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published July 10, 2018 at 5:23 PM EDT
An art rendering of The Music Settlement's new building in Ohio City.
Courtesy of The Music Settlement
The Music Settlement, a longtime music therapy and education institution in Cleveland’s University Circle, is opening a new Ohio City Campus later this summer.

The new 19,000-square-foot space will be tailored to the needs of clients in Ohio City specifically. And that means crossing the divide between east and west Cleveland. "We’re corny enough to say figuratively we are crossing the Detroit Superior Bridge to bring music and arts programming and outreach services to Ohio City," Music Settlement President Geri Presti said.

She said the space features music therapy spaces, a dance studio and a science room. Early childhood education programs at the new branch start in August.

Music instruction and music therapy programs launch in September. The construction is part of an $8.5 million capital campaign that includes expanded financial aid and renovations to the University Circle Campus.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart
