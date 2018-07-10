Ohio Focused Triennial Showcases Local Artists

Two massive art shows are coming to Northeast Ohio this summer. The FRONT International Triennial opens this weekend and features more than 100 artists from around the world. But there’s a second triennial that just opened focused on the the local arts scene.

The CAN Triennial features 90 area artists, musicians and filmmakers.

CAN stands for the Collective Arts Network, which is a partnership between area artists, museums and galleries from across the region.

Executive Director Michael Gill said CAN Triennial dovetails with the larger FRONT International, providing a platform for the diverse work of local artists.

"We thought that getting together we would have critical mass and create a destination where someone who was visiting Cleveland would be able to take in the full spectrum of what’s going on here," Gill said.

The CAN Triennial runs through July 29th with events at more than a dozen venues.

The FRONT International Triennial opens this Saturday and runs through the end of September.

Correction: We originally reported that the Allen Memorial Art Museum and the Akron Art Museum were part of the CAN Triennial. Both are part of the Collective Arts Network but are not participating in the CAN Triennial.