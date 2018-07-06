© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Arts & Culture

Blossom Celebrates 50th Season With Mix of Genres

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published July 6, 2018 at 12:34 PM EDT
Fireworks over Blossom Music Center.
Roger Mastroianni
/
Cleveland Orchestra
Fireworks over Blossom Music Center.

The summer home of the Cleveland Orchestra is celebrating its 50th season this year. The schedule at Blossom features big names in classical music, Broadway and classic rock.

Blossom’s opening night on July 7 starts with Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. But the 50th season will have a little something for everyone.

"Obviously everyone has different views on what they want to hear. Everybody has different preferences to what they want to attend. And the model for Blossom for many years now has been to try and program a smattering of something that everyone would enjoy," said Illya Gidalevich, artistic administrator for the Cleveland Orchestra.

This month, The Who’s Roger Daltry will team up with the Orchestra in performing the rock opera Tommy.

Six-time Tony award winning actress Audra McDonald will perform Broadway favorites from Rodgers, Sondheim and Bernstein.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will play Bach in a two-hour concert in August.

The 50th season wraps with a live showing of Star Wars: A New Hope backed by the orchestra Labor Day weekend.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart
