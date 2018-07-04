© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Welser-Möst Out for Start of Cleveland Orchestra Summer Concerts

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published July 4, 2018 at 7:01 PM EDT
The summer stage at Blossom will be without Franz Welser-Möst for at least the opening concert.
Andrew Meyer
/
WKSU
The summer stage at Blossom will be without Franz Welser-Möst for at least the opening concert."

Correction:  This article originally misstated the start dates for the coming summer season for the Cleveland Orchestera. 

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced that Music Director Franz Welser-Möst will not be leading the opening concerts of the Orchestra’s summer season.

The Orchestra says Welser-Möst has a bacterial hand infection and will not conduct the Star-Spangled Spectacular concert in Downtown Cleveland on Friday July 6 or the opening night concert at Blossom Music Center on Saturday July 7.

Assistant Conductor Vinay Parameswaran is conducting the concert July 6 at Mall B in Cleveland, which celebrates the Orchestra’s 100th season.

At Blossom July 7, Former Music Festival Director Jahja Ling will step in for the opening night concert, Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

Welser-Möst has been with the orchestra for 16 years. The Orchestra has not said when he will return.

Arts & CultureBlossomThe Cleveland OrchestraFranz Welser-MostVinay ParameswaranJahja Ling
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
