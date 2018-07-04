Welser-Möst Out for Start of Cleveland Orchestra Summer Concerts

Correction: This article originally misstated the start dates for the coming summer season for the Cleveland Orchestera.

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced that Music Director Franz Welser-Möst will not be leading the opening concerts of the Orchestra’s summer season.

The Orchestra says Welser-Möst has a bacterial hand infection and will not conduct the Star-Spangled Spectacular concert in Downtown Cleveland on Friday July 6 or the opening night concert at Blossom Music Center on Saturday July 7.

Assistant Conductor Vinay Parameswaran is conducting the concert July 6 at Mall B in Cleveland, which celebrates the Orchestra’s 100th season.

At Blossom July 7, Former Music Festival Director Jahja Ling will step in for the opening night concert, Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

Welser-Möst has been with the orchestra for 16 years. The Orchestra has not said when he will return.