Arts & Culture
Shuffle
Your local backstage pass to Northeast Ohio's music scene.

Shuffle: Cleveland Musician Holden Laurence Takes Center Stage in Center Field

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published June 28, 2018 at 5:20 AM EDT
holden_laurence_promo_photo_3.jpg
Holden Laurence
Holden Laurence is following up his debut full-length album with a summer anthem, "Indian Summer"

Holden Laurence released his first full-length album, Wild Empty Promiseslast year. Now, he's releasing a new summer anthem the same week he plays a concert that draws on another of his great loves – Cleveland professional sports.

Laurence grew up in Willoughby and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. He returned home after graduating in 2013 and rejoined his friends in the popular Cleveland indie rock band, The Modern Electric

Last year, when the band was on a break, he went into the studio and recorded Wild Empty Promises.

"It's been one of the most rewarding experiences I've had as a musician," Laurence says.

"I've been writing songs for 10 years and playing guitar for almost 20. It's taken a while to grow as a person in order to be able to grow as a musician and be able to do this."

'It's different when you're the one everyone's watching'

Adjusting to center stage
Laurence acknowledges it's been a challenging transition.

"Even though I was in The Modern Electric, it's different when it's your own stuff and you have to do the PR and do radio appearances and organize shows and an album release.

"It's stressful to figure out how to take a song where there's a thousand tracks in a studio and who's going to play what. And then performing on stage, it's different when you're the one everyone's watching."

Learning to slow down
Laurence says in addition to adjusting to center stage, he's also starting to learn when to slow down. He says he recently took his first mini-vacation in five years. 

"I've taken time off and used it to record with The Modern Electric or record my stuff or play shows or tour. I didn't realize that -- you don't stop. And I enjoy the grind of it. It's just fun."

A summer anthem and stadium show
Next week, Laurence releases a new single, Indian Summer.

"It was recorded during the sessions for the new album. It will have 10 songs and this was the 11th extra one. I'm really excited about it."

He'll get to debut it July 7th when he plays a post-game concert at the stadium of the Class A Indians affiliate, Lake County Captains

For Laurence, it's an opportunity to combine his two loves -- music and Cleveland professional sports. 

"I grew up a millennial in the '90's. [The Indians] were the one good team in that stretch."

"I'm secretly trying to get Indian Summer in front of the Indians marketing people and be like, 'When we make the playoffs this year, it's a great anthem for that.'"

Laurence says more new music is expected in the fall.  

The Modern Electric, meanwhile, is performing in August at the inaugural InCuya Music Festival in downtown Cleveland. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTD17kxvl0k

Tags

Arts & CultureShuffleHolden LaurenceThe Modern ElectricCleveland IndiansLake County Captains
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio’s sports scene. Last year, she started a weekly radio segment focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene, called Shuffle.
Amanda Rabinowitz
