© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Shuffle_sponsor_logo-06.png
Shuffle
Your local backstage pass to Northeast Ohio’s music scene. Get to know the talented musicians and community influencers in our backyard.

Shuffle: Steel Yard SoundSystem Celebrates One Year In Cleveland

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 14, 2018 at 5:06 AM EDT
photo of Steelyard Sound System
STEEL YARD SOUND SYSTEM
Steel Yard SoundSystem came to Cleveland last year, with the 'House of Joy' pumping a mix of dub, reggae and EDM.

Steel Yard SoundSystem, a monthly dance party in Cleveland, celebrates its first anniversary this Saturday. In this week’s Shuffle, we revisit an interview from last year. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia spoke with then-Cleveland Scene Managing Editor Eric Sandy who wrote about Steel Yard SoundSystem. Sandy says it’s driven by Electronic Dance Music, Reggae and Dub.

To understand the sound, it’s helpful to understand what “Dub” is. Sandy calls it a loose musical term incorporating reggae and the early stylings of hip-hop. It’s very bass heavy. It can also be a cultural term or a communion among like-minded people who just want to cut loose and dance, enjoy some good food and catch up with neighbors.

House of Joy
Dub and reggae sprang from the movement of Africans going from Jamaica to London to New York City. So where does Cleveland fit into music with roots in Africa, Jamaica, London and New York City?

'It's not a cover band. It's not a tribute band. It's pretty genuine and heartfelt.'

Sandy says, “on the edges." The vibrant DJ scene in Northeast Ohio at places like Touch Supper Club, B-Side, The Beachland Tavern and The Grog Shop can be incorporated very easily into the culture that involves warehouse parties with a massive sound system at the center (sometimes called a “House of Joy”).

In Cleveland, Sandy says young people can set up their own rigs rather cheaply, and there are benefits from having the space for the parties.

Another similarity – although he’s not comparing Cleveland’s West Side to Jamaica – is that the sound system culture evolved out of the ghettos of Kingston: whether selling food at a street party or spinning tunes or being an MC, it was a way to make money.

A Rust Belt patina
To do the same thing here, all one needs is the right equipment, and some gumption.

So could this be the new Cleveland Sound? And would it be called “Steel Yard”? Sandy says any name would likely incorporate Rust Belt imagery. And his main argument for the success of Steel Yard SoundSystem, as a passive observer, is, “this is something new. It's not a cover band. It's not a tribute band. It's pretty genuine and heartfelt -- which I like.”

More information on Steel Yard SoundSystem is available here.

“Shuffle” is our weekly look at Northeast Ohio’s music scene. You can hear it Thursdays during “Morning Edition.”

Tags

Arts & CultureEric SandySteelyard Sound SystemShuffleSteel Yard Sound SystemWerd2Jah
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content