Akron's Innerbelt National Forest is Looking for Local Artists and Volunteers

The group behind Akron’s Innerbelt National Forest is looking for public artwork to use in the upcoming project. Five artists will get a stipend to install their works, which can be anything from sculptures to murals.

Hunter Franks is the artist behind the project, which is converting a section old highway leading into downtown -- at least temporarily -- into green space. He says he is looking for art that engages visitors.

“Whether they’re interactive among multiple people or they simply get someone to think harder about the story of the Innerbelt, both past, present and future…and seeking things that will engage themes of connection and the history of the space as well,” he said.

In addition to the art, Franks is looking for volunteers to submit their stories of the Innerbelt and help with the forest itself.

The green space will open this summer.