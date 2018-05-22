An Akron native has started a crowdsourcing campaign to give the city a life-sized tribute to LeBron James. Aaron Carey is hoping to raise $1 million for the statue on GoFundMe.com.

At Monday's shootaround, James said he appreciates the gesture, but had not thought about a pose.

"I mean, I don’t know. I don’t have a particular pose in mind but, like I said, I just think it’s the thought that counts. It’s pretty cool.”

Carey says James’ comments give him hope he will be able to raise the money for the statue.

Akron Native Crowdfunding for LeBron James Statue Carey is hopeful Listen • 0:09

“Just hearing those words coming out of the King’s mouth himself, that’s all I can ask for, that he’s happy with just the plan.”

Carey says he’s in touch with sculptor Omri Amrany, who has created works celebrating Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal, among others.